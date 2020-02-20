Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    American and Belgian employees of U.S. Army Garrisson Benelux participate on Carnival festivities in Chievres

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHIEVRES AIR BASE, WHT, BELGIUM

    02.20.2020

    Video by Pascal Demeuldre 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    American and Belgian employees, assigned to U.S. Army Garrison
    Benelux, participate on a festivity during carnival, in Chièvres City,
    Belgium, Feb 26, 2020. This annual golf-like, medieval sport of “crossage”,
    takes place the day after Mardi Gras. Players drive an oak ball, called a
    “chôlette” (pronounced: show-let), with a wooden club, or “rabot”
    (pronounced: rah-bo), into metal kegs targets set up around town. Whenever a
    player is ready to swing, he yells: “Chôlette” to warn other players to
    avoid the call. (U.S. Army video by Visual
    Information Specialist Pascal Demeuldre)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2020
    Date Posted: 10.07.2020 03:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 768687
    VIRIN: 200226-A-RX599-1001
    Filename: DOD_108012647
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: CHIEVRES AIR BASE, WHT, BE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, American and Belgian employees of U.S. Army Garrisson Benelux participate on Carnival festivities in Chievres, by Pascal Demeuldre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    """StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope"""

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT