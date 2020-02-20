American and Belgian employees of U.S. Army Garrisson Benelux participate on Carnival festivities in Chievres

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/768687" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

American and Belgian employees, assigned to U.S. Army Garrison

Benelux, participate on a festivity during carnival, in Chièvres City,

Belgium, Feb 26, 2020. This annual golf-like, medieval sport of “crossage”,

takes place the day after Mardi Gras. Players drive an oak ball, called a

“chôlette” (pronounced: show-let), with a wooden club, or “rabot”

(pronounced: rah-bo), into metal kegs targets set up around town. Whenever a

player is ready to swing, he yells: “Chôlette” to warn other players to

avoid the call. (U.S. Army video by Visual

Information Specialist Pascal Demeuldre)