American and Belgian employees, assigned to U.S. Army Garrison
Benelux, participate on a festivity during carnival, in Chièvres City,
Belgium, Feb 26, 2020. This annual golf-like, medieval sport of “crossage”,
takes place the day after Mardi Gras. Players drive an oak ball, called a
“chôlette” (pronounced: show-let), with a wooden club, or “rabot”
(pronounced: rah-bo), into metal kegs targets set up around town. Whenever a
player is ready to swing, he yells: “Chôlette” to warn other players to
avoid the call. (U.S. Army video by Visual
Information Specialist Pascal Demeuldre)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2020 03:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|768687
|VIRIN:
|200226-A-RX599-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108012647
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|CHIEVRES AIR BASE, WHT, BE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, American and Belgian employees of U.S. Army Garrisson Benelux participate on Carnival festivities in Chievres, by Pascal Demeuldre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT