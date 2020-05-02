Workers assigned to a private Belgian company crush the concrete blocks
from the demolition of old roads in order to recover these for new projects
at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Feb. 5, 2020. (U.S. Army video by Pascal
Demeuldre, Training Support Battalion Benelux)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2020 03:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|768686
|VIRIN:
|200205-A-RX599-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108012646
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|CHIEVRES AIR BASE, WHT, BE
This work, Concrete reuse in USAG Benelux, by Pascal Demeuldre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
