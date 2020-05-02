Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Concrete reuse in USAG Benelux

    CHIEVRES AIR BASE, WHT, BELGIUM

    02.05.2020

    Video by Pascal Demeuldre 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Workers assigned to a private Belgian company crush the concrete blocks
    from the demolition of old roads in order to recover these for new projects
    at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Feb. 5, 2020. (U.S. Army video by Pascal
    Demeuldre, Training Support Battalion Benelux)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2020
    Date Posted: 10.07.2020 03:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 768686
    VIRIN: 200205-A-RX599-1001
    Filename: DOD_108012646
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: CHIEVRES AIR BASE, WHT, BE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Concrete reuse in USAG Benelux, by Pascal Demeuldre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    "StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope"

