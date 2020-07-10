Fire Prevention and Evacuation Video

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



We are in the middle of Fire Prevention week at Al Dhafra Air Base, and the men and women of the 380th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron fire department has a few tips for Team ADAB to follow, just in case a fire does break out in the dorms or work centers.