    Fire Prevention and Evacuation Video

    AL DHAFRA, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    10.07.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Charles Taylor 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    We are in the middle of Fire Prevention week at Al Dhafra Air Base, and the men and women of the 380th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron fire department has a few tips for Team ADAB to follow, just in case a fire does break out in the dorms or work centers.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2020
    Date Posted: 10.07.2020 03:11
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 768685
    VIRIN: 201007-F-OW851-001
    Filename: DOD_108012642
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: AL DHAFRA, AE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fire Prevention and Evacuation Video, by TSgt Charles Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #DoD
    #AFCENT
    #USAFCENT
    #USAF
    #380 AEW
    #380 ECES
    #FirePreventionWeek
    #TeamADAB

