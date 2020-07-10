We are in the middle of Fire Prevention week at Al Dhafra Air Base, and the men and women of the 380th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron fire department has a few tips for Team ADAB to follow, just in case a fire does break out in the dorms or work centers.
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2020 03:11
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|768685
|VIRIN:
|201007-F-OW851-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108012642
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|AL DHAFRA, AE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Fire Prevention and Evacuation Video, by TSgt Charles Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT