    82nd Pararescue Squadron Mass Casualty Exercise

    DJIBOUTI

    09.12.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Kristin Savage 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    Last month, U.S. Air Force pararescuemen from the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron participated in a mass casualty exercise over East Africa. Mass casualty exercises prepare pararescuemen and support personnel for potential real-world operations with large numbers of casualties.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2020
    Date Posted: 10.07.2020 02:00
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 768683
    VIRIN: 200912-F-HE813-654
    Filename: DOD_108012619
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: DJ
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 82nd Pararescue Squadron Mass Casualty Exercise, by SrA Kristin Savage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    82nd
    Pararescue
    East Africa
    Air Force

