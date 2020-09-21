Forward Fueling | U.S. Marines with 9th ESB conduct Forward Arming and Refueling Point

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





U.S. Marine Corps Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jacob Almaguer, Forward Arming and Refueling Point (FARP) officer in charge, and Sgt. Andrew Lohse, noncommissioned officer in charge, both with Bulk Fuel Company, 9th Engineer Support Battalion (ESB), 3rd Marine Logistics Group (MLG), speak about FARP operations on Ie Shima, Okinawa, Japan, during Exercise Valiant Workhorse from Sept. 23-24, 2020. During the exercise, Bulk Fuel Company set fuel lines and manned the stations for a FARP in support of UH-1Y Venom, AH-1Z Viper, and MV-22B Osprey aircraft with 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, as well as U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawks. Almaguer, a native of Dorr, Michigan, graduated from Hopkins High School in 2008 and enlisted out of Recruiting Station Grand Rapids in 2007. Lohse, a native of Clinton, Iowa, graduated from Clinton High School in 2013 and enlisted out of Recruiting Station Quad Cities in 2013.3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alpha Hernandez)