Getting a handle on large base projects can be a difficult task due to low manning and the current limitations set by COVID-19. Luckily, the 374th Civil Engineering Squadron recently got a helping hand from a group of Air National Guard members to complete a few high priority initiatives around Yokota. Individuals Interview: 1st-SSgt Jason Lewis, 374th CES, Pavement/Equipment Craftsman, 2nd-SrA Dylan Flint, 57th CES, U.S. Air National Guard (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Miquel Jordan)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2020 22:15
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|768665
|VIRIN:
|200819-F-EU398-416
|Filename:
|DOD_108012456
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, The 374th Civil Engineering Squadron's Base Projects_AFN cut, by SSgt Miquel Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT