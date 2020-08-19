Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 374th Civil Engineering Squadron's Base Projects_AFN cut

    JAPAN

    08.19.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Miquel Jordan 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Getting a handle on large base projects can be a difficult task due to low manning and the current limitations set by COVID-19. Luckily, the 374th Civil Engineering Squadron recently got a helping hand from a group of Air National Guard members to complete a few high priority initiatives around Yokota. Individuals Interview: 1st-SSgt Jason Lewis, 374th CES, Pavement/Equipment Craftsman, 2nd-SrA Dylan Flint, 57th CES, U.S. Air National Guard (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Miquel Jordan)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2020
    Date Posted: 10.06.2020 22:15
    Category: Package
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: JP
    PACAF
    Japan
    Yokota Air Base
    Pacific Air Force
    Dirt Boys
    374th Civil Engineering Squadron
    374th Airlift Wing
    U.S. Air National Guard
    57th Civil Engineering Squadron

