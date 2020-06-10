Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    RAGS Revisited 2020

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Christian Jadot 

    California National Guard   

    California Army National Guard Sgt. Brian Ball, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 79th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, produced and wrote the indie comicbook hit, RAGS. Beneath the surface it is more than a comicbook about Zombies. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Christian Jadot)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2020
    Date Posted: 10.06.2020 18:08
    Category:
    Video ID: 768652
    VIRIN: 201006-Z-BT533-0001
    Filename: DOD_108012317
    Length: 00:02:59
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RAGS Revisited 2020, by TSgt Christian Jadot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    art
    Career
    survival
    resilience
    grizzly
    PTSD
    TDY
    comic
    buddy
    zombies
    graphic novel
    Civilian Soldier

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT