Military working dog Vvelma, 2nd Security Forces Squadron, conducts a MWD demonstration at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Sept. 30, 2020. The 2nd SFS MWD section regularly conducts demos to show their capabilities. The end of the video do not have audio.
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2020 17:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|768650
|VIRIN:
|200930-F-DX695-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108012310
|Length:
|00:02:03
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
This work, 2nd SFS MWD section showcase capabilities, by SrA Tessa Corrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
