Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    2nd SFS MWD section showcase capabilities

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Tessa Corrick 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Military working dog Vvelma, 2nd Security Forces Squadron, conducts a MWD demonstration at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Sept. 30, 2020. The 2nd SFS MWD section regularly conducts demos to show their capabilities. The end of the video do not have audio.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2020
    Date Posted: 10.06.2020 17:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 768650
    VIRIN: 200930-F-DX695-1001
    Filename: DOD_108012310
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd SFS MWD section showcase capabilities, by SrA Tessa Corrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    MWD
    Military Working Dog
    Barksdale Air Force Base
    demo
    2nd Security Forces Squadron
    go pro
    2nd Bomb Wing
    point of view
    bite work
    2nd BW
    2nd MSG
    2nd SFS
    2nd Mission Support Group
    MWD demonstration
    dog cam

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT