    Spc. Francisco Gutierrez is motivated to win the Best Warrior Competition

    FORT EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2020

    Video by Julie A Kelemen 

    597th Transportation Brigade

    Spc. Francisco Gutierrez, a Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Specialist assigned to the 688th Rapid Port Opening Element, 832nd Transportation Battalion, 597th Transportation Brigade, spoke about his ambition and motivation to compete in the 2020 Army Best Warrior Competition at his office at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va. in Oct. 2020. Gutierrez earned the title of 2020 Army Materiel Command (AMC) Soldier of the Year and is representing AMC at the Department of the Army Best Warrior Competition.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2020
    Date Posted: 10.06.2020 17:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 768637
    VIRIN: 201001-A-QT896-570
    Filename: DOD_108012019
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: FORT EUSTIS, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spc. Francisco Gutierrez is motivated to win the Best Warrior Competition, by Julie A Kelemen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    BWC20

