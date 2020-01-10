Spc. Francisco Gutierrez is motivated to win the Best Warrior Competition

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Spc. Francisco Gutierrez, a Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Specialist assigned to the 688th Rapid Port Opening Element, 832nd Transportation Battalion, 597th Transportation Brigade, spoke about his ambition and motivation to compete in the 2020 Army Best Warrior Competition at his office at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va. in Oct. 2020. Gutierrez earned the title of 2020 Army Materiel Command (AMC) Soldier of the Year and is representing AMC at the Department of the Army Best Warrior Competition.