Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    2021 Spark Tank: F-35 mask light

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.14.2020

    Video by Ronald Bradshaw 

    388th Fighter Wing

    We have locally designed, produced, and tested an interim mask light that is compatible with current F-35 flight equipment. It's an affordable (less than $10/unit) stop-gap measure until a long-term solution is found. Our current product is 3D printed on base using ESD safe material and an NVG compatible LED. The light is powered by a CR2032 battery. The ultimate goal is to produce a variable intensity mask light with a hands-free switch and a battery that's accessible in flight.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2020
    Date Posted: 10.06.2020 16:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 768634
    VIRIN: 200914-F-OD616-4001
    Filename: DOD_108012016
    Length: 00:02:17
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2021 Spark Tank: F-35 mask light, by Ronald Bradshaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    mask
    fighter
    light
    F-35
    flight
    jet

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT