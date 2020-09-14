2021 Spark Tank: F-35 mask light

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



We have locally designed, produced, and tested an interim mask light that is compatible with current F-35 flight equipment. It's an affordable (less than $10/unit) stop-gap measure until a long-term solution is found. Our current product is 3D printed on base using ESD safe material and an NVG compatible LED. The light is powered by a CR2032 battery. The ultimate goal is to produce a variable intensity mask light with a hands-free switch and a battery that's accessible in flight.