2021 Spark Tank: F-35 mask light

We have locally designed, produced, and tested an interim mask light that is compatible with current F-35 flight equipment. It's an affordable (less than $10/unit) stop-gap measure until a long-term solution is found. Our current product is 3D printed on base using ESD safe material and an NVG compatible LED. The light is powered by a CR2032 battery. The ultimate goal is to produce a variable intensity mask light with a hands-free switch and a battery that's accessible in flight.
|09.14.2020
|10.06.2020 16:00
|B-Roll
|768634
|200914-F-OD616-4001
|DOD_108012016
|00:02:17
|US
|3
|0
|0
|0
