    POW Chuck Jones Full Story

    UNITED STATES

    09.16.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Dakota Carter 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    In honor of POW/MIA Recognition Day on Friday, September 18th, Beale interviewed another local hero. Staff Sgt. Chuck Jones was only a child when he became a prisoner of war during World War II. Feeling he had something to give back, he later served eight years in the Air Force and volunteered for the Vietnam War.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, POW Chuck Jones Full Story, by A1C Dakota Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

