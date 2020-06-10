2021 Spark Tank - FAR Index Tool - Roberds

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



FAR Index Tool (FiT)



The FiT is a USG acquisition research tool which helps contracting officers (CO) get services and supplies to the warfighters faster, by decreasing the time it takes to ensure they meet all acquisition regulations. The USAF has three times more regulations than 90% of all USG agencies. Therefore, the USAF CO has to research, for every aspect of the acquisition processes, the following:



FAR (Federal Acquisition Regulations)

DFARS (Department of Defense Federal Acquisition Regulations)

DFARS PGIs (Department of Defense Federal Acquisition Regulations Procurement Guidance Information)

AFFARS (Air Force Federal Acquisition Regulations)

AFFARS MP (Air Force Federal Acquisition Regulations Mandatory Procedures)

AFFARS AF PGIs (Air Force Federal Acquisition Regulations Air Force Level Procurement Guidance Information)

AFFARS (MAJCOM) PGIs (Air Force Federal Acquisition Regulations MAJCOM Procurement Guidance Information)



The USG currently does not have anything that catalogs the thousands of regulations into one central easy to read index. The FiT provides a solution to this current problem, by providing all the aforementioned regulations into a quick index guide, allowing the CO to see all regulations pertaining to any given FAR part or sub part. The FiT can increase research speeds up to 700%, and thereby enabling CO’s to award contracts sooner. Ultimately, getting the services and supplies faster to the warfighter.