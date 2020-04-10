Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCRDPI Religious Services B-Roll Oct. 4th, 2020

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2020

    Video by Cpl. Shane Manson 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Chaplains with the Religious Ministries Center aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, S.C., perform the recruit Sunday service Oct. 4, 2020.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2020
    Date Posted: 10.06.2020 16:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 768629
    VIRIN: 201004-M-AW928-887
    Filename: DOD_108011926
    Length: 00:18:14
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCRDPI Religious Services B-Roll Oct. 4th, 2020, by Cpl Shane Manson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    recruit
    island
    religion
    marines
    parris
    depot

