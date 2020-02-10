Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dover AFB Firefighters conduct extrication training

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jonathan Harding 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Dover Air Force Base firefighters remove a training dummy from a flipped vehicle using special tools.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2020
    Date Posted: 10.06.2020 14:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 768628
    VIRIN: 201006-F-LS379-1001
    Filename: DOD_108011912
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dover AFB Firefighters conduct extrication training, by A1C Jonathan Harding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Safety
    Car
    Civil Engineer Squadron
    Dover AFB
    CES
    Wreck
    Tools
    Firefighters
    Training
    436th Civil Engineer Squadron
    436th CES
    Extication

