    CNO Message on the 75th Anniversary of the Incheon Landing

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2020

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Nicholas Brown 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    200825-N-TR763-0001 WASHINGTON (Aug. 25, 2020) - Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Mike Gilday delivers a message to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of the Incheon Landing. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Nick Brown/Released)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2020
    Date Posted: 10.06.2020 15:02
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 768626
    VIRIN: 200825-N-TR763-0001
    Filename: DOD_108011896
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Hometown: LOWELL, MA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Chief of Naval Operations
    CNO
    Incheon Landing
    75th Anniversary of the Incheon Landing

