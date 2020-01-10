DOD Expeditionary Civilian Program Longform

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Since DOD’s Expeditionary Civilian Program started in 2009, it has ensured that DOD civilians, who deploy as joint individual augmentees, are placed where they’re most needed in a joint-service contingency environment, including in Iraq, Afghanistan and elsewhere. The DOD Expeditionary Civilian mission stems from the department’s desire to better prepare and integrate DOD civilian employees into the “total force” to meet future global challenges