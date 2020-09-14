Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Beachie Fire impacts Detroit Dam

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DETROIT, OR, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2020

    Video by Tom Conning 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Portland District

    Video shows destruction at Minto Adult Fish Collection Facility; Detroit Dam interview and account from Mike Pomeroy, power plant operator, who sheltered-in-place at the dam; destruction in downtown Detroit.

    Imagery shows the destruction in the North Santiam Canyon, near Detroit Dam from the Bechie Fire, Sept. 15, 2020

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2020
    Date Posted: 10.06.2020 14:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 768621
    VIRIN: 200914-A-EZ675-810
    Filename: DOD_108011780
    Length: 00:13:40
    Location: DETROIT, OR, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Beachie Fire impacts Detroit Dam, by Tom Conning, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    fire
    Emergency management
    dam
    Detroit Dam
    Willamette Valley Project
    widlfire

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT