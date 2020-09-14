Beachie Fire impacts Detroit Dam

Video shows destruction at Minto Adult Fish Collection Facility; Detroit Dam interview and account from Mike Pomeroy, power plant operator, who sheltered-in-place at the dam; destruction in downtown Detroit.
Imagery shows the destruction in the North Santiam Canyon, near Detroit Dam from the Bechie Fire, Sept. 15, 2020
