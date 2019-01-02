Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    ASC Overview Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2019

    Video by Greg Wilson 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    A short video highlighting ASC's mission and it's importance to AMC and the Army.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2019
    Date Posted: 10.06.2020 15:33
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 768616
    VIRIN: 190201-O-WQ150-823
    Filename: DOD_108011757
    Length: 00:03:53
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ASC Overview Video, by Greg Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Army Sustainment Command
    ASC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT