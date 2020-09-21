USS Detroit Hoist Operations

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



PACIFIC OCEAN (September 21, 2020) U.S. Navy Sailors and U.S. Coast Guardsmen conduct hoist training aboard a rigid-hull inflatable boat (RHIB) assigned to the Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Detroit (LCS 7) during small boat operations. Detroit is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South's mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nathan T. Beard/Released)