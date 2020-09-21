PACIFIC OCEAN (September 21, 2020) U.S. Navy Sailors and U.S. Coast Guardsmen conduct hoist training aboard a rigid-hull inflatable boat (RHIB) assigned to the Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Detroit (LCS 7) during small boat operations. Detroit is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South's mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nathan T. Beard/Released)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2020 13:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|768612
|VIRIN:
|200921-N-QI061-606
|Filename:
|DOD_108011650
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Detroit Hoist Operations, by PO2 Nathan Beard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT