    USS Detroit Hoist Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    09.21.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nathan Beard    

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    PACIFIC OCEAN (September 21, 2020) U.S. Navy Sailors and U.S. Coast Guardsmen conduct hoist training aboard a rigid-hull inflatable boat (RHIB) assigned to the Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Detroit (LCS 7) during small boat operations. Detroit is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South's mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nathan T. Beard/Released)

    Date Taken: 09.21.2020
    Date Posted: 10.06.2020 13:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 768612
    VIRIN: 200921-N-QI061-606
    Filename: DOD_108011650
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Detroit Hoist Operations, by PO2 Nathan Beard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Detroit
    U.S. Southern Command
    USNAVSO
    U.S. Fourth Fleet
    Enhanced CNOps
    Enhanced C NOps

