Kentucky Army National Guard responds to Governor Andy Beshear's request to support Louisville Metro Police Department in protecting lives and infrastructure during possible riots in Louisville, Ky., Sept. 26, 2020. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by 1st Lt. Cody Stagner/Released)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2020 12:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|768609
|VIRIN:
|200927-Z-DW047-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108011592
|Length:
|00:00:08
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, KY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Kentucky Guard protects Louisville Infrastructure, by 1LT Cody Stagner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT