    Kentucky Guard protects Louisville Infrastructure

    LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2020

    Video by 1st Lt. Cody Stagner 

    133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Kentucky Army National Guard responds to Governor Andy Beshear's request to support Louisville Metro Police Department in protecting lives and infrastructure during possible riots in Louisville, Ky., Sept. 26, 2020. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by 1st Lt. Cody Stagner/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2020
    Date Posted: 10.06.2020 12:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 768609
    VIRIN: 200927-Z-DW047-2001
    Filename: DOD_108011592
    Length: 00:00:08
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KY, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kentucky Guard protects Louisville Infrastructure, by 1LT Cody Stagner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Kentucky National Guard
    Civil Disturbance
    138th Field Artillery
    1st Battalion 149th Infantry
    138th FAB
    1-149 IN
    Louisville Riots

