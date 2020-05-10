Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Exchange Energy Action Awareness

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2020

    Video by Terry Smith 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    October is Energy Action Month. Energy is critical to our combat capability and readiness. Smart Energy Decisions on Individual installations and operationally make us #missioncapable.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2020
    Date Posted: 10.06.2020 12:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 768607
    VIRIN: 100620-D-DO482-0001
    Filename: DOD_108011569
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: DALLAS, TX, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exchange Energy Action Awareness, by Terry Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Exchange
    Energy
    AAFES
    Army & Air Force Exchange Service
    #mission capable
    Energy Action Month
    shopmyexchange.com

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT