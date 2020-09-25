Malmstrom Fire Department and Sparky serve up some fire safety tips for the 2020 Fire Prevention Week.
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2020 11:46
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|768604
|VIRIN:
|200925-O-NE881-838
|Filename:
|DOD_108011545
|Length:
|00:02:33
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Serving Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen, by Lauren OConnor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT