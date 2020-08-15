200815-N-BW566-1003 GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba (Aug. 15, 2020) Firefighter Renneicia Nelson, a Naval Station Guantanamo Bay (NSGB) Fire and Emergency Services Firefighter, has been a firefighter for four years and has benefited from the positive influence firefighting has had in her life. The Women Firefighter Trailblazers miniseries highlights NSGB women firefighters’ experiences, life lessons and impacts. NSGB is the forward, ready, irreplaceable U.S. sea power platform in the Caribbean. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anaid Banuelos Rodriguez and Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Annaliss Candelaria/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2020 08:52
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|768580
|VIRIN:
|200815-N-BW566-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_108011285
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Women Firefighter Trailblazers: Renneicia Nelson, by PO2 Anaid Banuelos Rodriguez and PO3 Annaliss Candelaria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT