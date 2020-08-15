Women Firefighter Trailblazers: Kayona Davids

200815-N-BW566-1004 GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba (Aug. 15, 2020) Fire Captain Kayona Davids, Naval Station Guantanamo Bay Fire and Emergency Services, began her career as a firefighter in 2013 and is the first woman to be promoted to the rank of captain in the department’s history. The Women Firefighter Trailblazers miniseries highlights NSGB women firefighters’ experiences, life lessons and impacts. Naval Station Guantanamo Bay is the forward, ready, irreplaceable U.S. sea power platform in the Caribbean. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anaid Banuelos Rodriguez and Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Annaliss Candelaria/Released)
