Project Jupiter was developed to add computer speed to the human task of obtaining parts.
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2020 08:23
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|768578
|VIRIN:
|200826-F-XZ889-611
|Filename:
|DOD_108011277
|Length:
|00:02:57
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Project Jupiter, by A1C Alex Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT