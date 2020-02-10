Chief Warrant Officer 2 Mark Pellon, Marine Band Parris Island director, discusses the process, benefits, and opportunities of becoming a musician in the United States Marine Corps.
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2020 07:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|768576
|VIRIN:
|201002-M-GD588-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108011224
|Length:
|00:09:08
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Eastern Recruiting Region Virtual Recruitment - Marine Musician, by LCpl Daniel Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
