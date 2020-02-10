Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Eastern Recruiting Region Virtual Recruitment - Marine Musician

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Daniel Johnson 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Chief Warrant Officer 2 Mark Pellon, Marine Band Parris Island director, discusses the process, benefits, and opportunities of becoming a musician in the United States Marine Corps.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2020
    Date Posted: 10.06.2020 07:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 768576
    VIRIN: 201002-M-GD588-1001
    Filename: DOD_108011224
    Length: 00:09:08
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eastern Recruiting Region Virtual Recruitment - Marine Musician, by LCpl Daniel Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Parris Island
    Band
    Recruiting
    MEOP
    ERR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT