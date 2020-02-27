Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Press event Feb. 27, 2020 at Army Prepositioned Stock - 2 Zutendaal for Defender Europe 2020

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ZUTENDAAL, LIMBURG, BELGIUM

    02.27.2020

    Video by Henri Cambier 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    ZUTENDAAL, Belgium -- Lt. Col. Terrance Cleveland, 405th Army Field Support Battalion and Nicholas Berliner, deputy chief of mission at the Embassy of the United States to the Kingdom of Belgium, brief journalists at a press event, Feb. 27, 2020 at Army Prepositioned Stock - 2 Zutendaal. The press event took place during the issuance of materiel from the 405th Army Field Support Battalion to the 504th Composite Supply Company, 553rd Combat Sustainable Support Battalion, from Fort Hood, Texas, who is deploying to Poland in support of DEFENDER-Europe 20. (U.S. Army video by Henri Cambier, Training Support Center Benelux)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2020
    Date Posted: 10.06.2020 05:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 768574
    VIRIN: 200227-A-HZ738-9001
    Filename: DOD_108011194
    Length: 00:07:41
    Location: ZUTENDAAL, LIMBURG, BE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Press event Feb. 27, 2020 at Army Prepositioned Stock - 2 Zutendaal for Defender Europe 2020, by Henri Cambier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Defender 2020
    Zutendaal APS2
    Defender Europe 2020

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT