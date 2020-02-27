Press event Feb. 27, 2020 at Army Prepositioned Stock - 2 Zutendaal for Defender Europe 2020

ZUTENDAAL, Belgium -- Lt. Col. Terrance Cleveland, 405th Army Field Support Battalion and Nicholas Berliner, deputy chief of mission at the Embassy of the United States to the Kingdom of Belgium, brief journalists at a press event, Feb. 27, 2020 at Army Prepositioned Stock - 2 Zutendaal. The press event took place during the issuance of materiel from the 405th Army Field Support Battalion to the 504th Composite Supply Company, 553rd Combat Sustainable Support Battalion, from Fort Hood, Texas, who is deploying to Poland in support of DEFENDER-Europe 20. (U.S. Army video by Henri Cambier, Training Support Center Benelux)
