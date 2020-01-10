Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Army Combat Fitness Test is Here

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LANDSTUHL, RP, GERMANY

    10.01.2020

    Video by William Beach 

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    The Army Combat Fitness Test is here, LRMC is ready to meet the new challenge head on!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2020
    Date Posted: 10.06.2020 03:46
    Category:
    Video ID: 768567
    VIRIN: 201001-D-GW628-759
    Filename: DOD_108011148
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: LANDSTUHL, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Combat Fitness Test is Here, by William Beach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Combat Fitness Test
    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center
    CFT
    LRMC
    ACFT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT