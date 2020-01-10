Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Clock Tower Cafe on Kleber

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    10.01.2020

    Video by Spc. Christian Brailey 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    Get to know Soldiers from the 55th Quartermaster Company, Kleber Kaserne , and how they enjoy preparing meals for military service members and DOD civilians. “The importance of working in a dining facility stems beyond just providing meals “, says Lt. Matthew Stemen, 55th Quartermaster Company, Culinary Officer.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2020
    Date Posted: 10.06.2020 05:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 768566
    VIRIN: 201001-A-RK453-1001
    Filename: DOD_108011144
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Clock Tower Cafe on Kleber, by SPC Christian Brailey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    #ClockTowerCafe #DFAC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT