The Coast Guard was founded on August 4th, 1790. This video was created to celebrate their birthday and to give a quick insight into what their mission is.
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2020 02:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|768557
|VIRIN:
|200804-A-MF443-177
|Filename:
|DOD_108011086
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard 230th Birthday, by SGT Lamont Shavers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
