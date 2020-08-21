Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Real Talk (S1) - Episode 7 - Time to Speak Up

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.21.2020

    Video by Sgt. Lamont Shavers 

    AFN Daegu

    In the final episode of season 1 of Real Talk, a father of four talks about how he was ridiculed as a child just because he was different. He also elaborates on how he realizes that racism exists and that he cannot be quiet about it. Through education, conversations and persistence, he says, one can truly begin to change things for the better.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2020
    Date Posted: 10.06.2020 02:50
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 768556
    VIRIN: 200821-A-MF443-000
    Filename: DOD_108011085
    Length: 00:03:28
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Real Talk (S1) - Episode 7 - Time to Speak Up, by SGT Lamont Shavers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    AFN
    South Korea
    Equality
    Daegu
    Discrimination
    Education
    Racism
    AFN Daegu
    StrengthInDiversity

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT