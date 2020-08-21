In the final episode of season 1 of Real Talk, a father of four talks about how he was ridiculed as a child just because he was different. He also elaborates on how he realizes that racism exists and that he cannot be quiet about it. Through education, conversations and persistence, he says, one can truly begin to change things for the better.
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2020 02:50
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|768556
|VIRIN:
|200821-A-MF443-000
|Filename:
|DOD_108011085
|Length:
|00:03:28
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Real Talk (S1) - Episode 7 - Time to Speak Up, by SGT Lamont Shavers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
