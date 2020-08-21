Real Talk (S1) - Episode 7 - Time to Speak Up

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In the final episode of season 1 of Real Talk, a father of four talks about how he was ridiculed as a child just because he was different. He also elaborates on how he realizes that racism exists and that he cannot be quiet about it. Through education, conversations and persistence, he says, one can truly begin to change things for the better.