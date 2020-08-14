Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Real Talk (S1) - Episode 6 - Growing Up Fast

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.14.2020

    Video by Sgt. Lamont Shavers 

    AFN Daegu

    This episode of Real Talk focuses on how children are impacted by racism and thus, are forced to grow up faster than they should be. Several children talk about their experiences with racism and social injustice. They also talk about what they are doing to try and change things in the world.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2020
    Date Posted: 10.06.2020 02:50
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 768555
    VIRIN: 200814-A-MF443-784
    Filename: DOD_108011083
    Length: 00:05:20
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Real Talk (S1) - Episode 6 - Growing Up Fast, by SGT Lamont Shavers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    AFN
    South Korea
    Equality
    Daegu
    Children
    Racism
    AFN Daegu
    StrengthinDiversity

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT