Real Talk (S1) - Episode 6 - Growing Up Fast

This episode of Real Talk focuses on how children are impacted by racism and thus, are forced to grow up faster than they should be. Several children talk about their experiences with racism and social injustice. They also talk about what they are doing to try and change things in the world.