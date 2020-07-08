In episode 5 of Real Talk, Sgt. Melvin Marshall talks about an experience that he had with racism. He elaborates on how this makes him feel as well as what he is doing to change this cycle, particularly through education.
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2020 02:51
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|768554
|VIRIN:
|200807-A-MF443-533
|Filename:
|DOD_108011082
|Length:
|00:03:16
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Real Talk (S1) - Episode 5 - The Importance of Education, by SGT Lamont Shavers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT