    Real Talk (S1) - Episode 5 - The Importance of Education

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.07.2020

    Video by Sgt. Lamont Shavers 

    AFN Daegu

    In episode 5 of Real Talk, Sgt. Melvin Marshall talks about an experience that he had with racism. He elaborates on how this makes him feel as well as what he is doing to change this cycle, particularly through education.

    VIDEO INFO

    Category: Series
    TAGS

    AFN
    South Korea
    Equality
    Daegu
    Racism
    AFN Daegu
    StrengthinDiversity

