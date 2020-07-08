Real Talk (S1) - Episode 5 - The Importance of Education

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/768554" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In episode 5 of Real Talk, Sgt. Melvin Marshall talks about an experience that he had with racism. He elaborates on how this makes him feel as well as what he is doing to change this cycle, particularly through education.