200930-N-RB168-1001 PITTSBURGH (September 30, 2020)– Navy Counselor Master Chief Frederick Tuiel, from Arcadia, La., rings the command bell, during a ceremony held at Grandview Overlook, to signify Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh achieving their monthly recruiting goal for September. Ringing the bell when an NTAG “makes goal” is a time-honored tradition at recruiting commands. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs/Released)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2020 00:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|768551
|VIRIN:
|200930-N-RB168-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108011000
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH, PA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Navy Talent Acquisition Group Bell Ringing, by PO1 Benjamin Dobbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT