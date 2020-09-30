Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Bell Ringing

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh

    200930-N-RB168-1001 PITTSBURGH (September 30, 2020)– Navy Counselor Master Chief Frederick Tuiel, from Arcadia, La., rings the command bell, during a ceremony held at Grandview Overlook, to signify Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh achieving their monthly recruiting goal for September. Ringing the bell when an NTAG “makes goal” is a time-honored tradition at recruiting commands. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2020
    Date Posted: 10.06.2020 00:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 768551
    VIRIN: 200930-N-RB168-1001
    Filename: DOD_108011000
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: PITTSBURGH, PA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Talent Acquisition Group Bell Ringing, by PO1 Benjamin Dobbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    #NTAGPITTSBURGH #NAVY #PITTSBURGH #SAILORS #NRC #FORGEDBYTHESEA #USNAVY

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT