    NS Great Lakes CO Honors U.S. Navy's 245th Birthday

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2020

    Video by John Sheppard 

    Naval Station Great Lakes Public Affairs

    GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Oct. 5, 2020) Capt. Raymond Leung, commanding officer, Naval Station Great Lakes, gives remarks on the Navy's 245th birthday. (U.S. Navy video by John Sheppard)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2020
    Date Posted: 10.05.2020 23:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 768550
    VIRIN: 201005-N-CC785-0001
    Filename: DOD_108010999
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NS Great Lakes CO Honors U.S. Navy's 245th Birthday, by John Sheppard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Birthday
    Navy Birthday
    Naval Station Great Lakes
    Great Lakes
    US Navy

