    CPL D'Ippolito ARNG BWC Motivation to Compete

    PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Adrian Borunda 

    Arizona National Guard Public Affairs

    Cpl. Daniel D'Ippolito, A Co. 1st Bn, 158th In Reg. Arizona National Guard talks about why he decided to compete in the Best Warrior Competition. D'Ippolito is the Arizona National Guard, Region VII, and Army National Guard junior enlisted Best Warrior for 2020.

    Date Taken: 10.05.2020
    Date Posted: 10.05.2020 21:43
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 768547
    VIRIN: 201005-Z-CZ735-002
    Filename: DOD_108010986
    Length: 00:03:55
    Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US 
    This work, CPL D'Ippolito ARNG BWC Motivation to Compete, by SSG Adrian Borunda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Best Warrior Competition
    BWC20

