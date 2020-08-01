Fitness is a Culture

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen of the 163d Attack Wing, March Air Reserve Base, California, have a culture of physical fitness. Fostering that culture is U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alexander O’Reilly, 163d Force Support Squadron, California Air National Guard. O'Reilly tests the fitness of more than 900 Airmen per year while spearheading the wing’s fitness assessment program as a member of the 163d Force Support Squadron.