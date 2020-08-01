Airmen of the 163d Attack Wing, March Air Reserve Base, California, have a culture of physical fitness. Fostering that culture is U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alexander O’Reilly, 163d Force Support Squadron, California Air National Guard. O'Reilly tests the fitness of more than 900 Airmen per year while spearheading the wing’s fitness assessment program as a member of the 163d Force Support Squadron.
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2020 21:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|768545
|VIRIN:
|200108-F-RZ465-763
|Filename:
|DOD_108010969
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|MORENO VALLEY, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Fitness is a Culture, by TSgt Julianne Showalter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT