    Fitness is a Culture

    MORENO VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Julianne Showalter 

    163d Attack Wing

    Airmen of the 163d Attack Wing, March Air Reserve Base, California, have a culture of physical fitness. Fostering that culture is U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alexander O’Reilly, 163d Force Support Squadron, California Air National Guard. O'Reilly tests the fitness of more than 900 Airmen per year while spearheading the wing’s fitness assessment program as a member of the 163d Force Support Squadron.

    Date Taken: 01.08.2020
    Date Posted: 10.05.2020 21:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 768545
    VIRIN: 200108-F-RZ465-763
    Filename: DOD_108010969
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: MORENO VALLEY, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fitness is a Culture, by TSgt Julianne Showalter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    airmen
    fitness
    comprehensive airmen fitness
    CAF

