Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CPL D'Ippolito ARNG BWC Reel

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Adrian Borunda 

    Arizona National Guard Public Affairs

    B-roll package with non copyright audio of AZNG, Region-VII, and ARNG Best warrior for use at the All Army best warrior competition.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2020
    Date Posted: 10.05.2020 21:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 768544
    VIRIN: 201005-Z-CZ735-001
    Filename: DOD_108010968
    Length: 00:03:48
    Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CPL D'Ippolito ARNG BWC Reel, by SSG Adrian Borunda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Best Warrior Competition
    BWC20

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT