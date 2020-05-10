WSMR COVID-19 Update 121

Col. Ryan Howell, WSMR Garrison Commander fills in for Brig. Gen. David Trybula today and provides insight into getting on base as a visitor.
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2020 19:55
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|768539
|VIRIN:
|201005-A-PQ902-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108010933
|Length:
|00:02:53
|Location:
|WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT