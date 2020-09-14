Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MARCORLOGCOM leadership promotes FEVS

    ALBANY, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2020

    Video by Nathan Hanks 

    Marine Corps Logistics Command

    Mr. David R. Clifton, executive director, Marine Corps Logistics Command, announces the launch of the 2020 Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey. The survey ends October 31.

    Date Taken: 09.14.2020
    Date Posted: 10.05.2020 18:48
    Category: Package
    Length: 00:04:19
    Location: ALBANY, GA, US 
    This work, MARCORLOGCOM leadership promotes FEVS, by Nathan Hanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    survey
    Clifton
    LOGCOM
    MARCORLOGCOM
    FEVS
    Dave Clifton
    David Clifton

