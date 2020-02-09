Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Advanced Battlefield Management System Onramp 2 B-Roll

    UNITED STATES

    09.02.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Danielle Charmichael 

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    B-Roll stringer of the ABMS - JADC2 Onramp 2 at Andrews Air Force Base on September 3, 2020.

    This work, Advanced Battlefield Management System Onramp 2 B-Roll, by SrA Danielle Charmichael, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Andrews AFB
    technology
    Joint operations
    ABMS
    JADC2
    advanced battlefield management system

