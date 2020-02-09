B-Roll stringer of the ABMS - JADC2 Onramp 2 at Andrews Air Force Base on September 3, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2020 17:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|768525
|VIRIN:
|200902-F-EN152-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108010862
|Length:
|00:03:31
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Advanced Battlefield Management System Onramp 2 B-Roll, by SrA Danielle Charmichael, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT