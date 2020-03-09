Unity among military branches and a combined, all-domain effort could be the difference in winning large-scale, multi-domain battles in the future.
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2020 17:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|768515
|VIRIN:
|200030-F-F3230-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108010789
|Length:
|00:02:50
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, ABMS Onramp 2, by Burke Baker, Jamie Chapman, SrA Danielle Charmichael, Jason Davis, SSgt DaQuan Hurt, SrA James Kennedy, Michael McCool, TSgt Cory Payne, MSgt Tiffany Rankins, Michael Raynor, SSgt Codie Trimble, SSgt Desiree Ware, Stan Woodford, A1C Cole Yardley and Jon Zanone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT