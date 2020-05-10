Master Sergeant Timothy L. Sharp talks about career opportunities in the Untied States Marine Corps.
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2020 16:59
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|768510
|VIRIN:
|201005-M-IM996-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108010659
|Length:
|00:05:29
|Location:
|SC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Eastern Recruiting Region Virtual Recruitment - Career Talk, by LCpl Randall Whiteman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT