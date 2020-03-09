Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Pacific Strike Team

    CA, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Taylor Bacon 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    Commander Lushan Hannah, commanding officer of the U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Strike Team, talks about the roles and responsibilities the strike team conduct in Novato, California, Sept. 3, 2020. With an area of responsibility that includes the entire pacific rim, the Pacific Strike Team responds to anything from hurricanes to oil spills.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2020
    Date Posted: 10.05.2020 16:21
