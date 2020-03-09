video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Commander Lushan Hannah, commanding officer of the U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Strike Team, talks about the roles and responsibilities the strike team conduct in Novato, California, Sept. 3, 2020. With an area of responsibility that includes the entire pacific rim, the Pacific Strike Team responds to anything from hurricanes to oil spills.