Commander Lushan Hannah, commanding officer of the U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Strike Team, talks about the roles and responsibilities the strike team conduct in Novato, California, Sept. 3, 2020. With an area of responsibility that includes the entire pacific rim, the Pacific Strike Team responds to anything from hurricanes to oil spills.
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2020 16:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|768504
|VIRIN:
|200903-G-LB555-933
|Filename:
|DOD_108010614
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Pacific Strike Team, by PO3 Taylor Bacon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT