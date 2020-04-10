High angle ropes training keeps Fire Dept ready

Members of the 127th Civil Engineer Squadron's Fire Department practiced critical urban rescue techniques during drill weekend, October 4, 2020. Tech. Sgt. Mike Rygwelski explains why this training is important for keeping members ready.
