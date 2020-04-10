Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    High angle ropes training keeps Fire Dept ready

    SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea FitzPatrick 

    127th Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 127th Civil Engineer Squadron's Fire Department practiced critical urban rescue techniques during drill weekend, October 4, 2020. Tech. Sgt. Mike Rygwelski explains why this training is important for keeping members ready.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, High angle ropes training keeps Fire Dept ready, by TSgt Chelsea FitzPatrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    fire department
    selfridge air national guard base
    readiness
    sang
    selfridge
    127th wing
    127th ces

