NATO Secretary General holds bilateral meeting with Turkish President
TURKEY
05.10.2020
Courtesy Video
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg meets with the President of the Republic of Turkey Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdoǧan during his visit to Ankara.
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2020 15:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|768498
|VIRIN:
|201005-O-D0483-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108010550
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|TR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
Flag
Asset
NATO Secretary General holds bilateral meeting with Turkish President
LEAVE A COMMENT