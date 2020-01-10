Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sergeant Barr speaks on brotherhood and leadership

    SOMERVILLE, NJ, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2020

    Video by Cpl. Kameron Herndon 

    1st Marine Corps District

    Sgt. Wyatt Barr, a recruiter with Recruiting Sub Station Somerville and 0311 Infantryman by trade, talks about his experience as a leader of Marines. (US.Marine Corps motion imagery by Cpl. Kameron Herndon)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2020
    Date Posted: 10.05.2020 15:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 768495
    VIRIN: 201001-M-XD069-1002
    Filename: DOD_108010545
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: SOMERVILLE, NJ, US 
    Hometown: TEMECULA, CA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sergeant Barr speaks on brotherhood and leadership, by Cpl Kameron Herndon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    recruiters
    marines
    recruiting
    poolees

