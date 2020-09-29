Two Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrews conducted a formation flight with a Coast Guard Air Station Sacramento C-27 Spartan aircrew near San Francisco, September 29, 2020. The aircrews practiced in preparation of San Francisco Fleet Week. (U. S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Giles)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2020 15:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|768492
|VIRIN:
|200929-G-LB502-108
|Filename:
|DOD_108010485
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard conducts flight over San Francisco, by PO2 Brandon Giles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT