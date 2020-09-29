Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard conducts flight over San Francisco

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Giles 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    Two Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrews conducted a formation flight with a Coast Guard Air Station Sacramento C-27 Spartan aircrew near San Francisco, September 29, 2020. The aircrews practiced in preparation of San Francisco Fleet Week. (U. S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Giles)

    Date Taken: 09.29.2020
    Date Posted: 10.05.2020 15:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 768492
    VIRIN: 200929-G-LB502-108
    Filename: DOD_108010485
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard conducts flight over San Francisco, by PO2 Brandon Giles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    San Francisco
    Spartan
    Air Station Sacramento
    C27
    Formation Flight
    Coast Guard
    Dolphin
    California
    Aviation
    Air Station San Francisco
    Bay Bridge
    MH65

