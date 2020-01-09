Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    22@2 Suicide Awareness Month

    KY, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2020

    Video by Spc. Jessica Elbouab 

    133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Throughout September, members from our organization around the state & across the world took time to recognize the importance of suicide awareness within our ranks.

    In uncertain times, we want our Soldiers & airmen to know they are valued, they are necessary, and we are here. We are a team. 1 life lost to suicide is too many.

    In recognition of Suicide Awareness Prevention Month, we're doing 22-pushups a day throughout the month of September to help bring awareness to the 22 Veterans lives that are lost daily in our communities due to suicide. Don't wait until you're in a crisis to reach out.

    Remember, no matter the problem you are dealing with, there is support available. Connect with resources and treatments for overcoming suicidal thoughts and behaviors. 1 (800) 273-8355, Press 1.

    #22at2 #suicideawareness #mentalhealth

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2020
    Date Posted: 10.05.2020 15:21
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 768488
    VIRIN: 200901-A-OX664-918
    Filename: DOD_108010470
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: KY, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 22@2 Suicide Awareness Month, by SPC Jessica Elbouab, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kentucky National guard

