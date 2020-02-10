Due to COVID-19, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service has developed a personal shopper program.
The new program assists military service members who are quarantined on an installation, because of the pandemic.
The personal shopper program applies to service members returning from overseas or other locations that require a quarantine period.
This program has proved to be very successful on the installations.
Contact your Main Exchange for more details.
Just another way that the Exchange is taking care of our customers during COVID-19.
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2020 14:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|768479
|VIRIN:
|100520-D-DO482-0003
|Filename:
|DOD_108010428
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|FORT WORTH, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Exchange Personal Shopper Program, Program 1, by Terry Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT